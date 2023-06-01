Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $517.35

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $517.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $616.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.17 and a 200-day moving average of $492.97. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

