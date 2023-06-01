Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $74.45

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $250,799.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $250,799.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $370,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,852.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

