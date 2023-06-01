Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $14.78

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

