Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $205.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

