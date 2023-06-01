American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 4.9 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $790.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,314,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

