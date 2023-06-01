American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 602,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,918. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 609,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,364,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,162,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Assets Trust Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 592,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Further Reading

