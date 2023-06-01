Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.17. 1,224,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $7,836,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

