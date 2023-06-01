Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 257,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,041,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.
Insider Transactions at Ambrx Biopharma
In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,862,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,847,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.
About Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
