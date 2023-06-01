Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.22. 208,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,990,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Insider Activity at Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,862,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,847,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,084 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Further Reading

