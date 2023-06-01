Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,109. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

