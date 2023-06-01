Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.42.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

