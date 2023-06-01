Algorand Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $37.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00052388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,631,723,858 coins and its circulating supply is 7,244,254,363 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

