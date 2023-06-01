Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 1,484,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,778. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.