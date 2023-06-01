Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $817,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 467,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $116.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

