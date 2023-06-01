Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 566,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,968,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,302,000 after buying an additional 70,087 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

