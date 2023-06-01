Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

DE stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

