Alaethes Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

