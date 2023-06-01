Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $797.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $650.23 and a 200-day moving average of $601.54. The stock has a market cap of $332.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.