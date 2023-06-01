Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $447.70. 379,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,665. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.76.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

