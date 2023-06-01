Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,496,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,307,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $130.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,458,710. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

