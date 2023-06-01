AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.04 and traded as low as C$6.34. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 54,972 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.21.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$172.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.03.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.68. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of C$159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.6476274 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

