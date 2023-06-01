Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,663 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 4.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $95,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $273.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.04.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

