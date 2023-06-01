Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 18,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 24,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

