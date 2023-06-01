AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 1.5%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

