accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Shares Down 8.8%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.14. 999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accesso Technology Group plc, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The firm operates through Ticketing and Distribution and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.