AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,451 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of AbbVie worth $526,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $4.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.11. 7,124,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average of $154.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

