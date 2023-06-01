89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.97

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 609154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

89bio Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 42,404 shares valued at $698,728. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in 89bio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 89bio by 167.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

