763 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $334.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

