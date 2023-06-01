49,210 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

