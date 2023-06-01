449 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $16.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $518.11. 281,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

