44,785 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.59% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HireRight by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in HireRight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 107,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,095,021.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,208,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,666,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,371,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

