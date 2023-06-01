40,129 Shares in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 16.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STER. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

STER opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.24. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.48 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

