39,565 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,857,000 after buying an additional 60,884 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $102.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

