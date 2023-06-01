37,825 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Insider Activity

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.85. 94,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.