3,200 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.39.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.05. 2,498,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $98.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

