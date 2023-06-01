31,908 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,586. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

