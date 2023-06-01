1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

DIBS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 100,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $149.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,538 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $37,140.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 14,453 shares of company stock valued at $62,871 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Recommended Stories

