193,990 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 193,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.4% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 1,736,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,376. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.