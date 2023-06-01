1,277 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.69. 123,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

