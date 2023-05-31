Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68,442.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.