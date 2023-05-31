XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.79 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $50.79 million and approximately $360,409.62 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00399465 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $281,084.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

