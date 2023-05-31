XRP Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion and $1.90 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009523 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,920,499 coins and its circulating supply is 51,983,386,003 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
