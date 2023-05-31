WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.23

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $384.83 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,698,347,906 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

