WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 1.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.56. 211,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 204,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

