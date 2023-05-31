Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 5,000 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at $37,540,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 7,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,407. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $65.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 62.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

