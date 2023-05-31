WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $234,108.98

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $234,108.98 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00330300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018426 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

