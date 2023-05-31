Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

GDO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 11,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

