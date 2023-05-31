Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
GDO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 11,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.03.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.