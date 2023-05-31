Wealthspan Partners LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 260.6% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after buying an additional 807,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 192.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 664,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. 650,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,067. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

