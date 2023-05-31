Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 475,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after buying an additional 65,876 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $212.90. 64,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average of $213.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.