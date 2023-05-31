Wealthspan Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 13.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $265.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,791. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $269.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

